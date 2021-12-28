Dennis Scores 8th EPL Goal In Watford’s Heavy Home Loss To West Ham 

Emmanuel Dennis bagged his eight Premier League goal which unfortunately was not enough as Watford lost 4-1 at home to West Ham United in the Premier League game on Tuesday.

Dennis’ Nigerian teammate William Troost-Ekong was not included in Watford squad for the game.

The former Club Brugge forward now had a direct hand in 10 of Watford’s last 13 goals.

Watford got off to the best start in the 5th minute after Joshua King slide the ball to Dennis who shift it onto his left foot and then fired the ball into the top corner.

Also Read: 2021 AFCON: Super Eagles Group Opponent Sudan Arrive Cameroon

But the bright performance the goal encouraged never materialised and West Ham were soon in full control to raise the pressure on Claudio Ranieri, whose side have now lost their last five games.

Watford hung on against mounting West Ham pressure, but eventually their defences were finally breached as Tomas Soucek fired in Jarrod Bowen’s slide-rule pass to level on 27…