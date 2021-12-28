Dennis’ Super Eagles AFCON Call-up Well Deserved 

Premier League club Watford have described Emmanuel Dennis Super Eagles call-up for next month’s AFCON in Cameroon as well deserved.

Dennis was listed in interim coach Austine Eguavoen’s 28-man squad for the tournament.

The squad was announced on Christmas Day Saturday December 25th.

Since joining Watford last summer Dennis has been impressive netting seven goals and five assists in 15 Premier League appearances.

Also Read: INTERVIEW: Eguavoen Talks Up Super Eagles 2021 AFCON Title Chances, Friendlies, Group Opponents

Following his impressive performance he won Watford’s November Player and Goal of the Month awards

And celebrating his call-up Watford wrote on Twitter:”Congrats on the call-up, @dennisblessed42! 🇳🇬🦅

“Well deserved 👏.”

The 24-year-old made his Eagles debut on 10 September 2019 in a 2-2 friendly draw against Ukraine.

He has gone on to earn three caps for the three-time Africa Cup of Nations winners.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria:…