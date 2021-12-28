Don’t Criticise My Formation Against Newcastle

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick insists there was nothing wrong with his system employed for last night’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

While highlighting Edinson Cavani’s equaliser, Rangnick also defended his formation for the draw at St James’ Park.

He said, “Obviously, we were one goal behind so we needed a goal and we had to take more risks so we brought Edinson Cavani and Jadon Sancho on to play in a 4-1-3-2. In some situations, including the goal we scored, we were good.

“Edinson has two other good chances to score and with him we had another striker who was dangerous in front of goal. Today, it was not a question of formation – it was a question of how aggressive we were. It was a question of energy and, in those areas, we need to get better, including what we were doing when we’re in possession of the ball.”

Rangnick also said: “We need to get better and get more physical and more precise when we’re in possession of the ball. I was not happy with our…