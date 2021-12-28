Eto’o Accused Of Owing Nearly €1m In Tax Debt

Newly elected Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) president Samuel Eto’o owes nearly one million euros in taxes from his time in Spain, local authorities said on Monday.

Eto’o appeared on a list published by the Spanish tax office of people and companies that owe over 600,000 euros ($678,000).

The 40-year-old former Barcelona striker is listed as owing 981,598.19 euros to the Spanish tax office.

Spanish public prosecutors in 2016 accused Eto’o of conspiring to evade 3.9 million euros in taxes owed on income from his image rights when he was playing for FC Barcelona.

Over 7,200 names appeared on the tax office list that was published on Monday, including Twitter and Spanish TV personality Kiko Matamoros.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar topped the annual list last year, with the tax office saying at the time he owed 34.6 million euros from when he played for Barcelona from 2013-…