Granero Urges Modric Not To Quit Football

Former Real Madrid midfielder Esteban Granero has urged Luka Modric to play as long as he can.

The 36 year-old is expected to soon sign a new 12-month deal with Real.

Granero told AS: “If I were Modric, I’d keep playing until I was 87…

“He’s incredible. I wasn’t that good – I’m miles away from being the player he is. Technically and tactically he is superb – he’s won the Ballon d’Or.

“He can no longer do some of the thing he did when he was 23 but he is still other things which he couldn’t do when he was younger – he’s a luxury for Madrid.”

Many thought he would retire from international football after helping guide Croatia to the 2018 World Cup final, yet Modric has continued and has managed to secure the team’s place in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Playing at a fourth World Cup has been one of Modric’s goals for the latter stage of his career, whilst another is to play at the redeveloped Estadio Santiago Bernabeu when it is completed in 2022.

