Leicester City Battle Aston Villa For Aribo

Leicester City are set to rival Aston Villa in the race to sign Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo.

According to Fichajes, the Nigeria international is expected to move to the Premier League in the upcoming January transfer window with the two clubs interested in his services.

Villa are primarily targeting the midfielder in order to reunite him with former boss Steven Gerrard.

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has an excellent relationship with his international teammate , and it is believed that he is trying to lure the 25-year-old to the King Power Stadium in January.

He has scored 43 goals in 123 appearances for the Gers since his arrival from Charlton Athletic two years ago.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written…