Maradona’s Younger Brother Dies Of Heart Attack

Hugo Maradona, the younger brother of Argentine football legend Diego, has died of a heart attack at the age of 52.

Hugo suffered the fatal attack at his home in Naples, the city where Diego played at the peak of his career and where Hugo played as a junior, around 11.50am Tuesday.

It comes just 13 months after a cardiac arrest killed Diego – Argentina’s world cup hero and one of the greatest ever to play the game – who died in Argentina in November 2020 at the age of 60.

Hugo was seen at the Maradona stadium in Naples to take part in a ceremony in memory of his late brother and footballing legend only one month ago.

He leaves behind a wife, Paola Morra whom he married in 2016, and three children.

The youngest of the Maradona brothers – the others being Diego and Raul – Hugo was also a keen footballer and signed as a junior for Napoli aged 18 in 1987.

But unlike his brother, who played out his best years at the club and is revered in the city as something of a holy figure,…