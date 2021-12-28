Union Berlin Confirm Awoniyi’s Super Eagles Call-up 

German Bundesliga club Union Berlin have confirmed the Super Eagles call-up of Taiwo Awoniyi, for next month’s AFCON in Cameroon.

Awoniyi was included in the final squad that was released by interim coach Austine Eguavoen on Christmas Day, December 25.

This will be his first senior appearance at a major tournament after featuring for the Golden Eaglets, Flying Eagles and U-23 Eagles.

The 24-year-old has just one-cap for the Eagles which was against Central African Republic during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Lagos.

In a statement on Union Berlin’s website:”FC Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi has been named in the provisional squad for Nigeria ahead of the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Awoniyi and Nigeria have three group matches to come at the competition: Nigeria – Egypt Tuesday I 11.01.2022 I 18:00, Nigeria – Sudan Saturday I 15.01.2022 I 18:00, Guinea-Bissau –…