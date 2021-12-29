Arteta Tests Positive For Covid-19

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 39-year-old Spaniard, who contracted the virus at the start of the pandemic, has been a strong proponent for people to take up the vaccine.

Arteta had criticised the Premier League after a glut of coronavirus postponements, calling for more clarity and transparency, saying it was vital to maintain the fairness of the competition.

The club statement disclosed Arteta will be missing from the touchline for their game with the Premier League leaders at the Emirates Stadium

“Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for COVID-19,” the statement read.

“Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well.”

The Premier League has been hit by a surge fuelled by Omicron, as well as large pockets of unvaccinated people and a lack of access to quick and easy testing As a result, there are teams who find themselves with as many as…