Ex-Remo Stars Coach Ogunmodede Resumes Duty with Portuguese Club CD Feirense

Former Head Coach of Remo Stars Daniel Ogunmodede has finally teamed up with Portuguese side, CD Feirense and has resumed duties immediately as the Assistant to the Head Coach, Rui Ferreira.

Ogunmodede joined the Sky Blue Stars as an Assistant Coach and was in charge as Head Coach of the Youth Team in 2015 where they were runners-up in the Metro League played in Lagos.

He was an assistant to Nduka Ugbade when the team had the first ever promotion into the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL in 2016.

When the club established a youth system in 2016, Daniel Ogunmodede was assigned to head the academy and helped to produced young talented players who, some have traveled to Europe and some promoted into the senior side of the club under his watch.

In 2017, he became the pioneer Director of the Youth Football Development and have helped develop some players who are outside the shores of the…