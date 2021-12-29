Lookman Hails ‘Important’ Leicester City Win Against Liverpool

Leicester City hero Ademola Lookman has praised his teammates following Tuesday’s 1-0 win against Liverpool at the King Power Stadium, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman took the place of Hamza Choudhury in the 56th minute and scored the winning goal three minutes later.

Mohamed Salah missed a penalty for Liverpool in the first half, while the home team put up a strong defensive display to secure maximum points in the game.

Read Also: Premier League: Lookman Scores Winner As Leicester City Stun Liverpool

“It’s a very important three points for us and a big performance as a team as well,”the winger told BBC.com after the game.

“I’m not sure if that’s what [Brendan Rodgers] planned but for me it was to come on and help the team. We did that and we got the three points.

“I think I received the ball and did something which was out of the ordinary a little when I got in the box. I took the shot early and managed to get it past the goalkeeper.

“It was just to show…