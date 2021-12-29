Mbappe: I’m Committed To PSG

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe says he’s fully committed to the second-half of the season in Paris.

Off contract in June, Mbappe has ducked questions about joining Real Madrid when speaking with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

He said, “I will respond regarding my future by saying that in the second half of the year you have to focus on the field, on football. The most important thing is this in the second half of the season, which is when you win trophies.

“So I think not now is the time to talk about me. Everyone knows that I am a great player, and as such my job is also to be talked about on the field. Then, of course, the situation will have to be addressed, because time passes, but at the moment the future is not my priority.”

On former AC Milan keeper Gigio Donnarumma, Mbappe added: “Gigio has adapted very quickly, so it is clear that he is living a new experience because with us there is another world-class goalkeeper like (Keylor) Navas. It may not be an easy situation,…