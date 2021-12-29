Onyeka In Action As Man City Beat Brentford To Go Eight Points Clear 

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka featured for Brentford but suffered home loss, as they went down 1-0 to Manchester City in Wednesday’s Premier League fixture.

Onyeka was on from the start before making way with 15 minutes remaining.

City will head into the new year with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League after Phil Foden’s first-half goal earned them the hardfought 1-0 win at Brentford.

Foden stroked home in the 16th minute from Kevin de Bruyne’s pass and it proved sufficient to seal a 10th successive league win for Pep Guardiola’s side.

With Liverpool losing at Leicester City on Tuesday and Chelsea held by Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday, City have seized complete control of the title race.

They were far from their best against Brentford, however, with the newly promoted club always looking capable of salvaging something.

De Bruyne did hit the post after the…