Premier League: Lookman Scores Winner As Leicester City Stun Liverpool

Substitute Ademola Lookman scored the winning goal as Leicester City claimed a 1-0 win against Liverpool at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

Liverpool dominated the game but paid for their wastefulness in front of goal.

Mohamed Salah squandered the chance to put the visitors in front when he missed from the spot in the 15th minute after he was caught inside the box by Wilfred Ndidi.

Lookman, who replaced Hamza Choudhury in the 56th minute netted the winning goal three minutes later.

Ndidi returned to the side and was in action for 90 minutes after missing the 6-3 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday due to Injury.

Ndidi’s international teammate Kelechi Iheanacho also started the game and was replaced by Dewsbury-Hall three minutes before the hour mark.

