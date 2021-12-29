Super Eagles AFCON Camp Open In Abuja

The Super Eagles started preparations for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Abuja on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

The team will train in Abuja for few days before travelling to Garoua , Cameroon for their final preparation on January 5.

“Our AFCON camp opens officially today in the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja. We are good to go!, reads a statement on the official Facebook page of the Super Eagles.

With majority of the players still busy with their respective clubs, the camp is expected to come alive on the eve of the team’s departure to Cameroon.

Nigeria’s opening game is against the Pharaohs of Egypt on January 11.

