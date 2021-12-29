Terry Delighted With Chelsea Return

Former Chelsea captain John Terry is delighted to be returning to the club.

The former Blues defender was announced to have returned to west London on Wednesday as he takes up a part-time coaching consultancy role at Cobham.

Amid the announcement on his appointment in the new role, Terry took to social media to express his thoughts at what is sure to be an emotional reunion.

He wrote: “I’m delighted to announce that I’m coming home, and have taken up a consultancy role Chelsea FC academy.

“As well as delivering on field coaching sessions I will be involved in coaching discussions and mentoring our academy players.”

