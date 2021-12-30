Awoniyi, Noble Arrive Super Eagles Camp Ahead 2021 AFCON 

Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi and Enyimba goalkeeper John Noble are the latest players to arrive the Super Eagles Abuja camp, ahead of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

Their arrival was confirmed on the Eagles’ Facebook page on Wednesday night.

Following their arrival, it brings the number of players currently in camp to three, with Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah the first to arrive.

More players are expected to arrive from Thursday as the Eagles get set to take part in next month’s AFCON.

The Eagles are in Group D with former AFCON winners Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

They will kick-off the tournament on January 11 against Egypt.

Meanwhile, the Executive Committee of the NFF, on Wednesday, officially announced Jose Peseiro as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

By James Agberebi

