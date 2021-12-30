Barcelona Reach Agreement To Sign Azpilicueta

Laliga giants Barcelona and Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta have reportedly reached an agreement in principle over a Bosman move in the summer.

According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Azpilicueta has inched closer to joining Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

The Spaniard has reached an agreement in principle to join Barcelona on a Bosman move, with only minor details left to be ironed out.

Azpilicueta joined Chelsea from Marseille in August 2012. And as he approaches the end of his tenth season with the Blues, the Spaniard has established a lasting legacy at the club.

To date, the experienced defender has made 450 appearances for Chelsea, chipping in with 14 goals and 56 assists in the process.

However, Azpilicueta could leave Chelsea as a free agent next summer as he is in the final year of his contract with the club, with a renewal no closer to being confirmed. Such a situation has alerted Barcelona.

The interest from Barcelona is understandable,…