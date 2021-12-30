Burna Boy Electrifies FirstBank DECEMBERISSAVYBE Campaign

Grammy award winner Burna Boy electrified fans at the FirstBank Decemberissavybe campaign with a sterling performance at the ‘Burna Boy The Live Experience’. The 30-year-old singer expressed how delighted he was to have relocated back to Nigeria at the concert.

The self-claimed ‘African Giant’ performed a catalog of his songs from 2012 to 2021 at the Eko Convention Center Lagos which was filled to the brim with fans.

FirstBank – through its yearly DecemberIssaVybe campaign – unveiled the 2021 calendar of events earlier in December as it reiterates its impact on the arts and entertainment industry. The campaign which started in 2018 has been making waves across the cities in the country and Nigerians.

Speaking on Burna Boy’s concert as one of the events lined up for campaign, the Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, FirstBank, Ms Folake Ani-Mumuney said: “We are delighted to be back with DecemberIssaVybe”.

“Burna Boy’s concert further shows…