Capello Urges Manchester United To Sign Lewandowski

Former England coach Fabio Capello says Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski should move to Manchester United.

Capello, 75, was asked this week during the Globe Soccer Awards who he felt should pick up the main award.

He told Sky Italia: “I hope Lewandowski wins. I’m a Messi fan but I would not have voted him. I think the Pole deserves the award. I think he is still the best striker even if Neymar, Haaland, and Mbappe will be his competitors in the future.”

He continued: “Lewa could leave Bayern. I know there are rumors, I would see him do well everywhere, but in the Premier League there is a team that lacks a true centre-forward and it is Manchester United which now uses Cristiano Ronaldo in that position.”

Source: Complete Sports

