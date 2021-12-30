Facing Brighton, Liverpool, Man City Will Build Chelsea’s Confidence

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho says they’re happy to be facing some tough games ahead.

Tonight’s fixture against Brighton will be a tough one according to Jorginho because of the Seagulls’ impressive shape and movement.

It kickstarts a run of tricky fixtures that includes match-ups with our title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

“Those games are about building confidence, not about the points,” Jorginho told TribalFootball.

“The season is long, and the Premier League is the hardest championship in the world so anything can happen, but it’s more about confidence.

“I prefer to be the underdog and let people talk about others and we just keep working and pushing, and in the end we will see where we can be.

“I knew a difficult time would always come during the season, and it’s more about how you deal with it.

“We did the right thing, kept working and working and helping each other to get out of that situation, and now we still have a lot to do.”

