Facing Ilechukwu Gave Me Sleepless Nights

MFM Technical Adviser Shola Balogun has admitted that coming against his former boss and current Plateau United coach Fidelis Ilechukwu gave him sleepless nights.

MFM recorded their first win of the NPFL season after edging Plateau United 1-0 on Wednesday at Teslim Balogun stadium.

Going into the fixture, MFM had lost their opening two games and needed to get their campaign back on track.

Also Read: Qualify Eagles For 2022 World Cup Or Get Sacked –NFF Tells Peseiro

The Lagos-based club got their first goal of the campaign on 56 minutes after Precious Roland headed in a cross from Tunde Azeez.

Before signing for Plateau United Ilechukwu was coach of MFM for two years, 2017 to 2019.

And speaking in his post-match, Balogun explained why Ilechukwu was a big influence in the game.

‘I had a sleepless night because I faced my boss who brought me to MFM and I know he knows all the strategy we will use. And his philosophy that he brought to MFM we have not change it which made me…