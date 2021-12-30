FIFA Yet To Clear Lookman, Process For Switch Ongoing —NFF

NFF has stated that England-born forward, Ademola Lookman, is yet to be cleared by FIFA to play for Nigeria and that the process for his switch is ongoing.

This is according to a statement released by the Communications Department of the NFF.

Born in England, Lookman is eligible to represent Nigeria through his parents.

The 24-year-old has featured for England at U-19, U-20 and U-21 levels.

The NFF disclosed that Lookman was included in the initial Super Eagles provisional list for the 2021 AFCON, believing that the process of his switch would have been finalized before the tournament kicks off.

Also, the football body debunked reports making the rounds that interim coach Austine Eguavoen was the one who removed Lookman’s name from the final 28-man squad.

