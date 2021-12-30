Lorient Boss Pelissier Happy With Moffi’s AFCON Snub

Lorient manager Christophe Pelissier is delighted Terem Moffi was not included in Nigeria’s squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

Moffi was omitted from the 28-man list announced by Super Eagles interim head coach Austine Eguavoen on Christmas day.

The 23-year-old earned rave reviews after scoring 14 goals in Ligue 1 for Lorient last season, but has struggled to maintain such high standard this term.

The striker has registered just two goals and two assists this season.

His poor club form has no doubt cost him a place in the Super Eagles with Eguavoen opting for the likes of Taiwo Awoniyi and Umar Sadiq.

Pelissier stated that Moffi has no regret with his omission and the club are glad to retain their hitman during a crucial period of the campaign.

“He is not really disappointed because he knew that there, he would only be a foil,” Pelissier said, as per Ouest-France.

“Terem knows how important he is here. He is happy to stay, and we too,…