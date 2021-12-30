Lukaku Unhappy At Chelsea Eyes Inter Milan Return 

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has expressed his unhappiness his situation at Chelsea, suggesting Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has opted to play a system that doesn’t suit his style of play.

Lukaku has yet to impress since completing a £97.5million return to Stamford Bridge in the summer, scoring just five Premier League goals this season.

His campaign has been hampered by injury and a bout of coronavirus but his latest comments suggest he has a fight on his hands to become a key player for Tuchel.

“Physically I am fine. But I’m not happy with the situation at Chelsea,” Lukaku told Sky in Italy.

“Tuchel has chosen to play with another system – I won’t give up, I’ll be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional – and I can’t give up now.”

The 28-year-old also spoke of his regret at the way he left former club Inter Milan and vowed to go back to the San Siro – and he plans to…