NFF Explains Reasons Behind Peseiro’s Appointment As Super Eagles Head Coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) says they decided to appoint Jose Peseiro as Super Eagles head coach due to his wealth of experience.

The NFF Vice President, Shehu Dikko made this known in an interview with ESPN.

Recall that on Wednesday, the NFF appointed the Portuguese tactician as Gernot Rohr’s replacement following his sack last month.

The Portuguese coach has signed an initial two-year contract and will be at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations as an observer.

“He has coached across the world, in Asia, in Europe, South America, in Africa.

“He has worked with big coaches like (Jose) Mourinho and (Carlos) Queiroz, coached at a big club like Real Madrid, coached big players and small players, coached in the World Cup qualifiers, UEFA Cup, UEFA Champions League and so on.

“He is also well educated, with a masters degree in Sports Science.

“He might not have won anything. But we believe he’ll bring value to our team,” Dikko told ESPN.

