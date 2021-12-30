NPFL: Enyimba Suffer First Defeat Under Finidi; Remo Stars Maintain Top Spot

Remo Stars maintained top spot in the Nigeria Professional Football League following a 0-0 draw against Nasarawa United in Ikenne on Wednesday, reports Completesports.com.

Gbenga Ogunbote’s side are now unbeaten in three league games following their return to the top-flight.

The Sky Blues top the standings with seven points from three games.

Champions Akwa United moved to second position after a hard earned 1-0 win against Gombe United.

Ubong Friday netted the winning goal from the spot 10 minutes from time.

In Aba, Enyimba surrendered their 100 percent record under Finidi George going down to a 1-0 defeat to Rivers United.

Ishaq Rafiu’s 51st minute strike gave the visitors maximum points in the game.

At the Teslim Balogun Stadium , Lagos, Precious Roland scored the decisive goal as MFM recorded their first win of the season courtesy of a 1-0 win against Plateau United.

In another matchday three encounter, Lobi Stars rallied back to beat 3SC at the Aper Aku Stadium,…