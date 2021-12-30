Qualify Eagles For 2022 World Cup Or Get Sacked –NFF Tells Peseiro

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has mandated the newly appointed Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro to qualify Nigeria for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar or face the exit door.

The Portuguese tactician was appointed following the sacking of Gernot Rohr earlier this month.

The 61-year-old was in charge of the Venezuela national team until August and has also coached Sporting Lisbon, FC Porto, and Al Ahly of Egypt.

NFF vice-president, Shehu Dikko, speaking with ESPN, said that if he fails qualify Nigeria for the 2022 World Cup, the situation will be reviewed and a decision taken.

“If he does not qualify us for this World Cup, we will review the situation objectively and make a decision based on that,” Dikko said.

Nigeria will discover their World Cup play-off opponents on January 26.

The West Africans could face any of Congo DR, Egypt, Ghana, Mali or Cameroon for a place at Qatar 2022.

