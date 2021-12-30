Sadiq Arrives Super Eagles Camp For 2021 AFCON

Almeria striker Umar Sadiq is the latest player to arrive the Super Eagles camp in Abuja ahead of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

Sadiq’s arrival was confirmed on the Facebook account of the Super Eagles.

This means four players are currently in camp following the earlier arrivals of John Noble, Olisa Ndah and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Also Read: ‘FIFA Yet To Clear Lookman, Process For Switch Ongoing’ —NFF

This will be Sadiq’s second major tournament for Nigeria having featured at the 2016 Rio Olympics Games with the U-23 Eagles.

He scored four goals in six appearances at the games as the Samson Siasia-led side won bronze.

The 24-year-old has scored eight goals, provided seven assists in 19 league appearances for Almeria this season.

Almeria currently top the league table in the Spanish second division.

By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights…