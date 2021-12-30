Salah Headlines Egypt’s Final AFCON Squad

Egypt’s Portuguese coach, Carlos Queiroz, announced the final list that will participate in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations , which will start on January 9th in Cameroon.

The Pharaohs squad included 25 players, led by Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. There was a return call for Mahmoud Hassan “Trezeguet” of Aston Villa player, after a long period of absence due to knee injury.

It is noteworthy that Egypt holds the record for winning the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations with 7 titles, the last of which was in the 2010 edition in Angola.

Egypt plays in Group D alongside Nigeria, Sudan and Guinea Bissau. The Pharaohs will start their campaign against Nigeria on January 11th.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al-Ahly), Mohamed Abu Jabal (Zamalek), Mohamed Sobhi (Pharco), Mahmoud Gad (ENPPI)

Defenders: Akram Tawfiq (Al-Ahly), Ayman Ashraf (Al-Ahly), Ahmed Fetouh (Zamalek), Mahmoud Hamdi (Zamalek), Mahmoud Alaa (Zamalek), Mohamed Abdel-Moneim (Future), Ahmed Hegazy…