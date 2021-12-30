‘Solidarity And Dialogue Crucial In 2022’ –FIFA President, Infantino Pens New Year Message

FIFA President, Giovanni Infantino believes 2022 will be a year of action and dialogue for football across the world.

Infantino made this known during his New Year message that was published via Fifa.com on Thursday.

He also said that Qatar 2022 will be a truly unique occasion to re-unite the World again in a celebration of football and social inclusion.

“Wherever you are in the world and whatever your relationship with our beautiful game, I would like to wish you and your loved ones a very happy new year and that all your hopes and dreams are realised in 2022: a FIFA World Cup year.

“Global attention will be on Qatar in November and December as the tournament is held for the 22nd time and the ground-breaking first edition in the Middle East.

“The finals will take place in a world that is very different from the one in which France lifted the trophy in Moscow four years ago and we know that the biggest stage of all will offer hope and inspiration to people around the…