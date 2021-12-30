Special Athletes Shine At Maiden 2021 Lagos Ability Games 

Special athletes showed the stuff they are made of as they lit up the maiden edition of the 2021 Lagos Ability Games.

The much talked about Lagos Ability Games, which were exhibitions, took place on Wednesday, December 29, at the Teslim Balogun stadium.

Athletes competed in athletics, wheelchair athletics, powerlifting, deaf table tennis, para table tennis, amputee shortput, Ayo, shortput (blind), chess and scrabble.



Wheelchair table tennis

Also, there was a blind football exhibition game between Centre of Excellence FC and Igbega Eko FC which ended 5-5.

At the end of the games, cash rewards were given to athletes who finished first, second and third in some of the sports.

The first position got 20,000, the runners-up got 10,000 and the sum of 7,000 went to third place.

In athletics (T.11 for male) first position went to Olushola Abiodun, second place went to Kekere Oladele and third place was won by Oyelakin Oluwadamilare.



Scrabble, chess at Lagos Ability Games

Abdullahi…