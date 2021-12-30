‘We Will Miss Him’ – Union Berlin Chief Unhappy With Awoniyi’s AFCON Invitation

Union Berlin director of football Oliver Ruhnertt can’t hide his disappointment following Taiwo Awoniyi’s invitation by Nigeria for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

Awoniyi has scored 14 goals and recorded three assists in 27 appearances across all competitions for Union Berlin this season.

And Ruhnertt insists the club will struggle to cope with his absence during the AFCON.

“When we sign a player like Taiwo Awoniyi, you have to respect the fact that there is an Africa Cup in January,” Ruhnert told Kicker.

“With his performances, he got the Nigerian national team noticed and nominated him. That’s, for now, a positive effect.

“Nonetheless, we miss him, that annoys us, that is not good for us, because we will miss him in January.”

