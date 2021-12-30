Why Sanchez Is Better Than Van Persie

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere rates Alexis Sanchez as a better player than Robin van Persie.

Both strikers eventually left Arsenal for Manchester United.

Wilshere told talkSPORT: “This is tough, because both players were absolutely incredible.

“But I will say that Alexis was better, mainly because I played with him longer.

“As good as Robin was, he did not have the speed like Alexis. He was that player who did not give us much defensively.”

Recall that Brazil’s Fortaleza are targeting Arsenal’s former midfielder ahead of their Copa Libertadores debut.

Club chiefs are apparently looking to boost Fortaleza’s profile with some well-known foreign signings.

And Wilshere could be the first through the door on a free transfer next month.

The English playmaker, 29, has been without a club since leaving Bournemouth last summer.

Wilshere snubbed a move to Wayne Rooney’s Derby County in the last transfer window.

And he has since been training with old side…