AFCON 2021 Is Being Disrespected By Poor Media Coverage

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright, has said that the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is being “disrespected by poor media coverage.

Wright stated this via his official Instagram handle, where he noted that the coverage of the bi-annual tournament is completely tinged with racism.

Recently, Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira called for the tournament to be given more respect while Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp in November used disparaging remarks against the tournament but later said he was misquoted and that English language was not his first tongue.

The 24-team biennial competition begins on 9 January and will feature a host of Premier League and European stars.

However, the former Emgland international wished Cameroon a successful hosting of the AFCON tournament despite call for the cancellation of the game due to Covid-19 and Omicron Variant.

“Is there ever a tournament more disrespected than the Africa Cup of Nations? There is no greater honour than representing your…