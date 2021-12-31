Akpeyi Arrives Super Eagles AFCON Camp

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi arrived Super Eagles camp in Abuja on Thursday night ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completeaports.com.

Earlier on Thursday, Almeria striker Umar Sadiq joined the camp.

The camp opened on Wednesday with Taiwo Awoniyi, Olisa Ndah and John Noble among the arrivals.

Most of the players will not arrive until the new year.

Moses Simon and Maduka Okoye, are also likely to arrive before the new year.

However, the Premier League and La Liga players will not arrive until the new year.

