Awaziem Arrives Super Eagles AFCON Camp

Chidozie Awaziem has arrived Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations camp in Abuja, Completesports.com reports.

The versatile defender joined his teammates in camp on Friday night.

Awaziem’ s arrival increased the number of players in the team’s camp to seven.

More players are expected in the team’s camp in the coming days as they intensify preparations towards the 33rd AFCON finals.

The team will leave for Garoua for their final preparation on January 5.

The Super Eagles will open their 2021 AFCON campaign against Egypt on January 11.

THE SEVEN PLAYERS IN CAMP

Chidozie Awaziem(Alayanspor, Turkey), Chidera Ejuke(CSKA Moscow, Russia), Daniel Akpeyi(Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Sadiq Umar(UD Almeria, Spain), Olisa Ndah(Orlando Pirates, South Africa), John Noble(Enyimba FC), Taiwo Awoniyi(Union Berlin, Germany).

