Cancelo Suffers Facial Injury During Burglary At His Home 

Manchester City Portuguese right-back Joao Cancelo says he was assaulted by four attackers who stole jewellery from him and tried to hurt his family.

Cancelo revealed injuries to his face in an Instagram Story on Thursday evening, saying they were sustained as a result of the attack.

The 27-year-old did not say where the attack happened, but City later said it was during a burglary at the player’s home.

Also Read: Onyekuru, Ebuehi, Ajayi, Olayinka Replace Osimhen, Balogun, Abdullahi, Dennis In Nigeria’s AFCON Squad

“Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family. When you show resistance this is what happens,” Cancelo posted.

“I don’t know how there are people with such meanness,” he added. “The most important thing for me is my family and luckily they are all OK.

“After so many obstacles in my life this is just one more that I will overcome. Firm and strong, like always.”

A Manchester City statement late on…