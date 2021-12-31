Don’t Seek Major Changes In January Window –Redknapp Warns Conte

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp has urged manager Antonio Conte not to seek major changes in January.

New boss Conte has been linked with a string of players as he continues a push for the top four.

Redknapp told The Sun: “Conte will look to improve the team at Spurs but I don’t think they’ll dive in and they’ve got no need to panic buy because they’ve still got a chance of finishing in the top four.

“The title race is wide open this year.

“Conte may try to improve them a little, get one or two in and push for the Champions League spots but they’ve got a strong enough squad anyway.

“I don’t think they’ll panic buy in January, they’ll be looking more long-term in the summer.”

