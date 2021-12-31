Ejuke Joins Sadiq, Awoniyi, Akpeyi, Two Others In Super Eagles Camp

CSKA Moscow of Russia winger Chidera Ejuke is the fifth player to arrive in the Nigeria camp ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Completesports.com reports..

Ejuke joins Taiwo Awoniyi, Olisa Ndah, John Noble and Daniel Akpeyi as the early birds in the camp that is based in Abuja.

23 players are still expected in team’s camp, with full preparation expected to begin next week.



The Super Eagles camp opened in Abuja on Wednesday.

The three-time African champions will train in Nigeria’s capital for few days before they fly out to Garoua, Cameroon for their final preparation on January 5.

The West Africans will open their campaign in Cameroon against Egypt on January 11, with the second game against Sudan on January 15 and then finish the group phase against Guinea-Bissau four days later.

