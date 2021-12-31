It’s Three Points Or Nothing Against Watford

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte wants to kick off the New Year with a win.

Spurs will face Watford for their first game of 2022.

Conte said, “My expectation is that this is the first game of the new year but my expectation is always the same, to play a really good game then try to get the three points.

“My expectation is this. We know very well it won’t be easy.

“Watford will want to do the same but we have to think to ourselves to try to continue to improve game by game and to be better. To be better in many aspects that we’re working on.

“The most important thing for us is the three points. Then to think too much about what will happen is not good for us. We have to go step by step, game by game.

“We know we need to improve in many aspects if we want to be competitive. In this moment, we have a long distance from the top four.”

