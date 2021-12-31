Peseiro To Arrive Abuja Jan. 2; Amoo Or Moffi To Replace Osimhen

The newly appointed Head Coach of Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro, is expected in Nigeria on January 2, to finalize his contract and possibly by unveiled to Nigerians, Completesports.com reports.

An informed source at the Nigeria Football Federation revealed that the Portuguese will first meet with the NFF big wigs to finalize his appointment and sign the contract papers.

“Peseiro will after signing his contract, be introduced to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, and then meet with the Super Eagles players in camp for the AFCON,” the source told Completesports.com.

“The plan is for the former coach of Venezuela to formally meet the players in Abuja and then go to AFCON as an observer. He will take over from the interim coach Augustine Eguavoen after the AFCON Peseiro’s his first assignment will be to qualify the Super Eagles for the 2022 FlFA World Cup,” our source divulged.

