Ronaldo Moves Up In Man United’s All-Time Goals Chart

Cristiano Ronaldo moved up a place in Manchester United’s all-time goals chart after scoring in the 3-1 against Burnley at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

The Portuguese netted United’s third goal by tapping into an empty net, after Scott McTominay’s volley was parried onto the post by Burnley’s keeper.

Ronaldo’s powerful penalty against Norwich City earlier this month drew him level with United legend Tommy Taylor on the all-time goals chart, with 131 each.

With his strike against Burnley, Ronaldo is now one place above Taylor, whose haul would, of course, have been even greater had he not lost his life in the 1958 Munich Air Disaster.

Since returning to United earlier this season, Ronaldo has overtaken Andy Cole, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Brian McClair and now Taylor in our all-time scorers list.

Now in 14th position, Ronaldo will need another 15 goals to move ahead of 13th-placed David…