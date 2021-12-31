Sudan Lose To Ethiopia In Friendly 

Super Eagles Group D opponent at next month’s AFCON, Sudan, lost 3-2 to Ethiopia in a friendly game played on Thursday.

The game was played inside the Stade Omnisport de Limbe in Cameroon.

Sudan, AFCON champions in 1970, have now lost their last four games.

The last time they won was August 26 2021, a 3-0 thumping of Niger Republic which was a friendly game.

They will take on 2021 AFCON campaigners Zimbabwe in another friendly on Sunday, January 2nd.

By James Agberebi

