Troost-Ekong : It’s A Great Honour To Captain Nigeria

Watford defender William Troost-Ekong says it is a “great honour” to captain Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

“It’s a great honour to captain your country, I think when I first came to the Super Eagles I didn’t realize it could go that quickly,” Troost-Ekong told MTN Nigeria’s We Move With Super Eagles.

“However, I think I’ve been here quite consistently and it’s a great honour from the coach and trust that I’m getting to get that role but it comes with responsibility.”

Troost-Ekong said that being his nation’s leader did not add any extra pressure to his game, or change the way he approaches each match.

“If you wear the band or not I think I still play the same, it doesn’t change anything about how I play, what I do,” he continued.

“I might have one or two extra responsibilities on the pitch but it is still the same, I still play the same and talk the same so it doesn’t make that much of a difference.”

