Watford Boss Ranieri: I Didn’t Insult Nigeria, AFCON

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri has denied insulting Nigeria Football Federation by blocking Emmanuel Dennis from playing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Dennis has been replaced in the squad by Slavia Prague’s Peter Olayinka in a major boost for Watford, who are battling to escape the drop from the Premier League.

”I knew they were speaking, the Watford board and Nigeria board and I accept every decision they’re fine and that for me is finished,” Ranieri told a press conference on Friday.



“No [we have not insulted AFCON]. We respect everybody. They have a lot of players and they changed the manager then changed everything.

“We were ready to give them players. They didn’t do this and the two boards spoke and for me it’s ok. I am only the manager, the coach and I accept everything.”

The 24-year-old has scored eight goals and recorded five assists in 17 league appearances for the Hornets this