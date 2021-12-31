‘Why I Couldn’t Include More Home-based Players In Super Eagles AFCON Squad’ —Eguavoen

Austine Eguavoen has explained why he could not include more home-based players in the Super Eagles 28-man squad for next month’s AFCON.

Enyimba goalkeeper John Noble is the only home-based player who made the final cut for the AFCON.

And Eguavoen gave reasons why he could not include more players from the home front.

“I had like seven home-based players I wanted to train with the Eagles and see what happens but my hands were tied,” the 1994 AFCON winner said in an interview on NFF TV.

“The league only started this month and players have to play for their teams so no time to play any friendly games.

“I had to reach out to some of them in the league but we had to submit the list and there was no time to play friendly games but hopefully they will still have the chance.

“It really doesn’t make sense to bring them now and deny them from playing for their clubs, midweek and weekend and then we are on the trip to Cameroon and they go back home, it doesn’t really make…