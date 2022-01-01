2022 – Feasting On Hope For Nigerian Sports –Odegbami Writes

The eve of this New Year has been a long and dark night. As we wake up to the miracle of dawn on a new day in a new year along the endless passage of time, Nigerians must deliberately choose, for the sake of their sanity, to hope for a new direction for Nigerian sports.

The season of crisis and under-development has been too long and too painful, with lost opportunities as ‘medals’ for all the gifts bestowed on Nigeria in lavish abundance by nature and the environment.

Nigeria should be, in 2021, one of the world’s superpowers in , not the perpetual groper in the dark of unachieved potential, not a country furtively searching for what it has but allowing to go to waste in the vast oceans of opportunities.

Having falling to the ground there is nowhere else to go but northwards, rising to build up fresh momentum and optimism to replace the gloom thrown over the whole world, like a blanket at bedtime, in the past 2 years. The pandemic of the Coronavirus broke out of the…