Arsenal Ready For Man City Challenge

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has revealed that the Gunners are battle ready to end Manchester City’s winning run in the Premier League today at the Emirates Stadium.

After winning four Premier League games in a row, Arteta might have felt undone after their run paused due to the postponement of the Wolves game on Tuesday. Although, that little break might have given his stars a breather and time to recuperate ahead of their biggest test yet.

While Arsenal enjoyed a terrific outing against Norwich, scoring five goals in the game, they may not be able to enjoy the same level of freedom against Manchester City.

Arsenal’s recent good results have helped them rise into fourth place in the Premier League table, a position which they will retain irrespective of their result against Pep Guardiola’s men.

Manchester City come into this clash at the back of a ten-game winning streak in the Premier League, which has helped them open an eight-point gap at the summit. With Liverpool…