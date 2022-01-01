Arteta Draws Up Shortlist Of Strikers To Replace Aubameyang 

Mikel Arteta has reportedly drawn up a shortlist of strikers to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal.

Aubameyang continues to face an uncertain future at the Emirates after being stripped of the club captaincy earlier this month.

According to ESPN, Arteta’s list of potential targets include Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak, Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic, Dominic Calvert-Lewis of Everton as well as Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa.

Aubameyang left north London three days ago to join up with Gabon for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

Whether Aubameyang ever plays for the club again remains to be seen in the coming month.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has scored four goals in 14 Premier League appearances this season.

His last appearance for the Gunners was in the 2-1 defeat to Everton on December 6th, 2021.

Since his fallout with Arteta, he has gone into…